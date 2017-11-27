Lebanon skips Saudi-led anti-terrorism summit

Lebanon did not attend a Saudi-led anti-terrorism alliance summit held in Riyadh Sunday, as part of the government's effort to dissociate from regional conflicts, an official source said.



Sarraf met separately with Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri Friday.



Lebanon's dissociation from regional conflicts has become a major sticking point in recent weeks, and reportedly formed the basis of Hariri's decision to suspend the formal submission of his resignation to Aoun after his return to Lebanon on Nov. 21 .



Hariri's resignation was seen as a harsh rebuke to Hezbollah's involvement in the Syrian war and its alleged involvement in Yemen's protracted conflict.



The alliance includes 41 nations, according to the Saudi government.

...