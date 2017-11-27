Baabda talks to decide future of government

Aoun's planned consultations at Baabda Palace come against the backdrop of Hariri's decision last week to suspend his resignation pending all-party talks on a solution to the crisis sparked by his shock announcement in a televised speech from Riyadh on Nov. 4 .



At the end of the day, Aoun will meet with Speaker Nabih Berri and Hariri to brief them on the outcome of the consultations, the source said.



Hariri has said he hoped all the political parties would support and comply with the dissociation policy.



Lebanon's first parliamentary elections in nine years are planned for May next year.



Since his return to Lebanon last Tuesday to attend Independence Day celebrations, ending an 18-day stay in Riyadh that included a few days' visit to France and short visits to Egypt and Cyprus, Hariri has repeatedly also called for commitment to the 1989 Taif Accord, noninterference in the internal affairs of Arab countries and compliance with the government's dissociation policy "not just in words, but in actions," to safeguard the country's stability.



Russia, Hariri said, had promised him it wouldn't allow the Assad regime to undermine Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.

...