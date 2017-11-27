'Lebanon is asking for you,' Bassil tells diaspora

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has encouraged members of the Lebanese diaspora in Mexico to reclaim their Lebanese citizenship and vote in upcoming parliamentary elections, a statement from Bassil's media office reported Monday.



"Lebanon is asking for you," Bassil told Lebanese expats during a lunch held in his honor at Club Libanes in Merida, the capital of Mexico's southern Yucatan state.



By reclaiming their Lebanese citizenship, the members of the diaspora would get tax breaks in Lebanon and incentives to invest in Lebanese real estate, Bassil said.

...