Hariri mum after Aoun-Berri meeting

President Michel Aoun kicked off dissociation policy consultations Monday morning in a meeting with Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, according to a statement on the presidency's official Twitter account.



The meeting between Aoun and Khalil at Baabda Palace came at the start of a day of consultations the president was set to hold with Lebanese leaders, political rivals, and heads of blocs and parties in the government, to discuss the country's official policy of dissociation from regional conflicts.

...