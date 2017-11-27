Suspected drug pushers detained in Palestinian camp

The Islamist Ansar Allah movement has arrested over a dozen people for promoting and using drugs in a Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon, a senior figure in the movement said Monday.



Oweid noted that it was unfortunate that the 10-year-old child had to be arrested, but it was necessary following the discovery that he had been delivering drugs to the camp.



This minor led Ansar Allah to find the leader of the criminal enterprise, who is a Palestinian national and the son of a camp official in Sidon's Ain al-Hilweh, Oweid said.

...