ISF head, UK ambassador assess police improvements

Gen. Imad Othman made their first joint tour of the Raouche and Ramlet al-Baida police stations Monday, to assess the progress of the Community Policing project.



According to a source from the embassy, the MOU is intended to deliver better policing and enhanced security through building trust with the local community.



According to the British Embassy, Ras Beirut police station's jurisdiction saw a 50 percent drop in crime, as well as higher levels of engagement between the community and the local ISF as a result of the ISF's Community Policing Model, which aims to develop stations through design, procedural and cultural improvements.

