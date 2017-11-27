‘Girls Got IT’ empowers young women across Lebanon

A joint initiative between five Lebanese NGOs to deliver hands-on IT workshops to young women aims to bridge the gender gap in the Lebanon.



The workshops educate female students on the latest innovations in technology and digital literacy and equip them with hands-on skills in science, engineering and mathematics.



LLWB collaborates with four other NGOs -- Arab Women in Computing, Women in Technology, Women in Engineering, and Digital Opportunity Trust.



UNICEF inaugurated its first "Innovation Lab" in November, with a network of 14 labs all over Lebanon.

