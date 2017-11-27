The volunteers fighting Old Sidon's fires

A discrete grotto hidden in the winding streets of Sidon's Old City is an unlikely place to find a fire station, but it is from here that a small group of volunteers keep watch over the houses in the area.



It is left to a small volunteer force of just 15 members to battle the risk of fire for the Old City's 1,500 tightly-packed homes. Some volunteers have other jobs, others are students, but they are united by a common desire: to keep the families of Sidon's historic core safe.



The municipality's fire engines are unable to enter the Old City's narrow streets, so volunteers have adapted motorcycles by adding a metal cupboard to the back.



Hammad's younger brother Osama is just 23, but he is also a volunteer.

...