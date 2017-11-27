Hariri to resign if Hezbollah doesn't accept change

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday said he would resign from his post if Hezbollah refuses to accept changes to the current status quo.



Hariri said that a political solution was needed at a regional level to solve "the problem of Hezbollah".



Speaking of potential changes to the current government, Hariri said that the balance could be changed "depending on consultations," while adding that he was open to early elections.



Playing down talk of his previously announced resignation, Hariri said that he was "always" the prime minister.

