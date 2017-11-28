Farmers go bananas for composting

While the harvest has provided for Aoun and his family, it also creates tons of organic waste.



While the banana plant's strong waterproof leaves can be used for weaving or fuel once dried, Aoun and many other Lebanese banana farmers have little use for them, often opting for low-cost strategies for disposal.



Now, by layering organic banana waste on top of earthworm filled compost, he no longer worries about burning or adding to landfills.



According to a 2014 report from the Environment Ministry, Lebanon's waste is composed of 52.5 percent organic material.



Aoun's composting initiative is not novel for Lebanon.



While Aoun's banana farm relies on worms to break up organic material, Abou Moussa focuses on Aerated Static Pile composting.



Founding Cedar Environmental in February 1999, Chaker endeavored to employ Dynamic Composting Technology in treating municipal waste. His industrial approach has been a success in Metn's Beit Mery, which in 2016 became Lebanon's first municipality to go "zero-waste".



Nonetheless, Aoun's success in recycling his organic waste back into his farmland offers some hope.

...