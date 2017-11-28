UNIFIL, Army kicking in doors to hone their skills

It was all part of a joint training session on urban combat held by the 7th Brigade of the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL's Sector East took earlier this month.



The training, that spanned five days and featuring five instructors from the Indonesian contingent, was attended by 25 participants from both the Army and UNIFIL troops from India, Indonesia, Spain, Serbia and Nepal – the diversity representing both a strength and the challenge.



These training exercises are, in turn, part of a bigger strategy to build stronger relationships and better coordination between UNIFIL and Army.



Gen. Venancio Aguado, spoke about UNIFIL's close partnership with Army's 7th Brigade and 5th Intervention Regiment, with whom they have carried out all kinds of operational activities.



Other cooperative projects have included the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) center for the Army financed by both Spain and UNIFIL to be built soon in Marjayoun.

