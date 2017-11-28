Hariri: Lebanon’s neutrality is crucial

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday called for Lebanon's stability and neutrality in an interview with C-NEWS.



In a live interview with the French TV channel, Hariri said that Hezbollah needed to show that it wants neutrality in regional crises and not intervene in foreign affairs.



Q: President Michel Aoun asked you to suspend your resignation. Is this a way to delay it or is there no resignation for Saad Hariri?



Q: Do you confirm that around him there are some who would like a war in Lebanon?



A: The president is for all of Lebanon.



I am sure that in this case, the president will act in the interests of Lebanon.



Q: Is Hezbollah, which is badly viewed by different countries, including Israel, strong enough today to provoke a war or endure a war?



A: Wars in Lebanon do not work. In 2006, Israel fought a war that cost us at least $10 billion ... [Israel] went to war believing they were going to destroy Hezbollah.



Q: French President Emmanuel Macron protected Lebanon.

