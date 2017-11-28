Baabda talks clear way for Cabinet sessions

President Michel Aoun's "positive and constructive" talks Monday with heads of parliamentary blocs have yielded a consensus on major issues such as Lebanon's commitment to the dissociation policy toward regional conflicts and noninterference in Arab countries' affairs, according to an official statement issued after the daylong meetings at Baabda Palace.



As a result of the agreement being thrashed out to resolve the crisis sparked by Hariri's resignation, a Cabinet session is set to be held next week following Aoun's return from a visit to Italy to endorse the agreement, a source at Baabda Palace said.



Aoun added other topics during the consultations with political rivals: Confronting Israel's threats to Lebanon, terrorism and coping with the Syrian refugee crisis, the Baabda source said.



After wrapping up his meetings with heads and representatives of parliamentary blocs represented in the government, including Hezbollah's MP Mohammad Raad, MP Walid Jumblatt and Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea, Aoun met with Speaker Nabih Berri and Hariri to brief them on the outcome of the consultations that focused on reaching consensus on commitment to the 1989 Taif Accord, the policy of dissociation from regional conflicts and noninterference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.



Aoun met separately with Berri and Hariri before the three huddled together.

...