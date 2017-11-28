Jumblatt defines dissociation vs. neutrality

Progressive Socialist Party Chief Walid Jumblatt Tuesday said there was a difference between Lebanon dissociating from regional conflicts versus taking a completely neutral stance in regards to them.



Dissociation from regional conflicts has become a major sticking point for the continued operation of Lebanon's government, which is headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri.



The political establishment is attempting to find a settlement that would dissociate Lebanon from regional conflicts – with a particular emphasis on Hezbollah's activities in Yemen and Syria.

