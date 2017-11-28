Israeli violations undermine cease-fire efforts: UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez Tuesday released a report critical of Israeli violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and Hezbollah's continued armed presence in Lebanon.



The U.N. secretary-general pointed to heightened rhetoric from both Hezbollah leadership and Lebanese and Israeli officials between June and November.



The U.N. report also tackles issues ranging from clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian camp near the southern city of Sidon, the Lebanese Army's battle to rout extremists from the country's northeastern border in August and spillover from the Syrian crisis on Lebanese soil.



Gutierrez goes on to recommend bolstering the authority and strength of Lebanon's state mechanisms.

