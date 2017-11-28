Lebanese actor charged with Israeli espionage

Lebanese actor Ziad Itani, who was arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel last week, was transferred to the judiciary for prosecution Tuesday, State Security reported.



The State Security responded to media reports that said Itani had links with a number of Lebanese journalists but added the force would leave it up to the relevant judiciary to pursue legal action.



Last Friday, Itani was arrested on suspicion of spying and collaborating with Israel. A statement released by State Security said that Itani, born in 1975, was believed to have been providing information to and communicating with Israel.

...