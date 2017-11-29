Guterres’ U.N. report blasts Israeli airspace violations

A report from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented to the U.N. Security Council has condemned Israel for violations of Lebanon's sovereignty.



The report, which serves as part of a continuous assessment of the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, noted Israel's continued regular violations of Lebanese airspace.



Between July 1 and Oct. 30, U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL recorded some 758 violations of Lebanese airspace, totaling more than 3,000 flight hours.



The report also highlighted repeated incursions into Lebanese waters by the Israeli navy.



Guterres' report acknowledged that the Lebanese Army had reinforced its presence south of the Litani River in recent months with the deployment of a 1,000 strong unit to join the two brigades already operating in the area as per Security Council resolutions.

...