I care about the local economy, not my political interests: Hariri

Lebanon's relations with the United Kingdom and Germany were at the center of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's meetings Tuesday.



Hariri met with British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter in a meeting also attended by the U.K.'s senior defense adviser for the Middle East, Lt. Gen. John Lorimer, at Hariri's Downtown residence.



Separately, Hariri welcomed to his residence German Ambassador to Lebanon Martin Huth.



Hariri recently came back to Lebanon after 18 days out of the country, during which time he announced his resignation while in the Saudi capital Riyadh and threw Lebanon's political and economic stability into uncertainty.

...