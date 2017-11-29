Hariri predicts breakthrough next week in political crisis



More than three weeks after his shock resignation plunged Lebanon into uncertainty, Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday struck an upbeat note, saying he expected a breakthrough in the political crisis next week that would get the Cabinet back in business.



He stressed that the ongoing dialogue to hammer out a political agreement to resume Cabinet sessions following nearly four weeks of paralysis caused by his resignation as prime minister from Riyadh on Nov. 4 is based on compliance with the dissociation policy toward regional conflicts in deeds, and not just in words.



Hariri pointed out that a real dissociation from the region's conflicts and crises would be in the interests of Lebanon and that of the Lebanese who live in the Gulf region or throughout the world.



While Aoun leaves Wednesday on a three-day official visit to Italy, Speaker Nabih Berri and Hariri are slated to begin side consultations with their allies aimed at facilitating an agreement to resolve the crisis brought on by Hariri's resignation.



Hariri said Cabinet would return to work immediately if a resolution is found.

...