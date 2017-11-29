Bassil, in Mexico, promises resumed trade negotiations

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil concluded his tour of Latin America Wednesday after a visit to Mexico City, where he met with his Mexican counterpart Luis Videgaray Caso.



Bassil also met with members of the Lebanese diaspora at the Lebanese club, where he was received by club president Alejandro Cerio.



To an audience at the club, he said, "Lebanon was promised an economic renaissance by signing oil and gas drilling contracts".



He also announced the opening of the Lebanese-Mexican expatriate house in Batroun, set for next May, and urged Mexico's Lebanese community to participate in the Diaspora Energy Conference to be held soon in Beirut.

...