Lebanese-Canadian named first chief science adviser

Dr. Mona Nemer, a Lebanese-Canadian researcher specializing in the genetics of heart disease, is ready to "roll up her sleeves and get to work" as Canada's first chief science adviser.



Nemer, whose appointment was officially announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau two weeks ago, is the first person to be appointed to the post.



A different role, that of national science adviser, was created in Canada in 2004, but the position was abandoned four years later under the then-conservative government of Stephen Harper.



The work's breadth will require extensive collaboration with the scientific community in Canada and abroad, Nemer noted.



Objectivity and independence are critical to serving faithfully in the position, Nemer said. Although it is a government position, she underlined that the role itself is not political.



Many researchers and scientists have worked with the Canadian government, advising it on a variety of issues, but Nemer said she had never taken part in these collaborations.



As for Lebanon, Nemer urged the government of her home country to prioritize science.

...