Sabhan calls for creation of coalition to fight Hezbollah

creation of coalition to fight Hezbollah



Saudi government minister Thamer al-Sabhan called Sunday for the establishment of an international coalition to confront Hezbollah, drawing a strong rebuke from party leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.



Nasrallah blasted what he called Saudi Arabia's interference in regional conflicts, despite his previous admission that Hezbollah was playing a part in just about every regional conflict as well.



Further criticizing Sabhan, Nasrallah said he and his party were not afraid of "the 'big' Donald Trump" or "the 'tiny' Sabhan".

