Charmland: A skater’s paradise, for the moment

At the end of a run-down road in an upper-middle class town, the noise of skateboards on concrete and laughing young men rings out from a dilapidated country club – once the domain of the fashionable and well-to-do.



For more than seven years the group of friends has been working to turn the erstwhile sport and leisure spot into a skate park, foraging for materials to build ramps and obstacles and placing them around the club's open spaces.



The skaters' self-made paradise has repeatedly been made inaccessible to them by the local municipality, including during Lebanon's waste crisis in 2015, when the municipality turned the underground basketball court-cum-skate park into a waste-sorting plant.



Since the underground skate park's closure, most of the shredding has taken place around a vast empty swimming pool.



Besides the pool/skate park, Ghorra has also put Charmland's vacant chalets to work as an improvised sanctuary for stray dogs that he says would otherwise be poisoned or shot by municipal order.



I was shaped because of this," Akl said.



Asked why they put so much effort into a place that could be taken away from them by a court decision at any moment, Akl turned thoughtful.

...