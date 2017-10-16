Iran should help develop the region not destabilize: Hariri

Iran should play a positive role in the region but interference in Arab internal affairs was unacceptable, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica released Monday.



Commenting on the toughening rhetoric against Iran from U.S. President Donald Trump, Hariri said he hoped the strain in relations between the two countries would not have repercussions on Lebanon.



The Italian media questioned Hariri about his working relationship with Hezbollah MPs and the difficulties he faced in dealing with a party accused of being behind the assassination of his father, Rafik Hariri, in 2005 .



Asked about the future prospects for Syria, the Prime Minister said Russia was the one controlling the destiny of Syria, not Iran.

