Lebanon celebrates disaster reduction

Lebanon's preparedness to respond to disasters was examined and celebrated at an event to mark the International Day for Disaster Reduction Monday at the Grand Serail in central Beirut. Around 300 people attended the event, consisting of a full day conference and exhibition organized by the United Nations Development Program Disaster Risk Management under the patronage of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and in collaboration with the embassies of Switzerland and The Netherlands in Lebanon.



Moyrud also reiterated UNDP's commitment in supporting the "Strengthening Disaster Risk Management capacities in Lebanon" project in partnership with the Cabinet to enhance the country's preparedness and resilience.



Disaster simulations have proved crucial to long-term preparation.



The theme for the 2017 IDDR is "Home safe Home" and focuses on the reduction of the number of people affected by the risk of disasters by 2030 .



This year, the celebratory event at the Grand Serail aimed to highlight the government's engagement; identify the risks and hazards Lebanon faces; showcase the achievements made in disaster risk management on the response level and showcase success models in city resilience.

...