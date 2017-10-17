UNRWA to pay out for August Ain al-Hilweh clashes

The U.N. agency for Palestinians will distribute financial aid Tuesday to civilians affected by recent clashes in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp. "[UNRWA] will provide emergency cash assistance to families in the areas surrounding Al-Tiri whose homes have been badly damaged and in need of partial or total reconstruction," agency communications adviser Hoda Samra told The Daily Star. She explained that the compensation would be paid to those affected by clashes in August that centered on the camp's Al-Tiri neighborhood.



At least six people were killed and more than 40 wounded in August's fighting and the areas around Al-Tiri were badly damaged with hundreds displaced to centers in other areas of the camp and nearby.

...