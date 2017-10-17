Hariri, Italian PM discuss conference on Army, security

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his Italian counterpart discussed preparations for a major donor conference for the Lebanese Army Monday. Discussions with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the Chigi Palace on Hariri's final day in the country focused on preparations for the yet to be scheduled Rome II Conference.



French President Emmanuel Macron announced in September after meeting with Hariri that France will host two economic conferences for Lebanon next year to support the country's ailing economy.



The source added that Gentiloni stressed to Hariri his country's support for Lebanon and continued participation in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the south.



Hariri traveled to Rome Friday.



Commenting U.S. President Donald Trump's toughening rhetoric against Iran, Hariri said he hoped the strain in relations between the two countries would not impact Lebanon.



Hariri also expressed his "full trust" in the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which is trying four men charged with involvement in the Feb. 14 attack that killed 22 people, including the former prime minister.

...