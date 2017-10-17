Israeli jets strike Syria, circle Lebanon

Israeli warplanes conducted mock raids over south Lebanon Monday night, hours after Israeli warplanes struck Syrian air defense units, local media reported.



The war games came hours after Israeli warplanes returned fire on a Syrian air-defense unit near Damascus Monday morning while the jet was conducting a "routine reconnaissance mission" over Lebanon, Israeli officials confirmed.



The incident marked a rare development in the Syrian crisis in which Syrian forces have opened fire Israeli warplanes.



AP said that Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said that Israel's targeting of a Syrian anti-aircraft battery was in response to Syria's opening fire on Israeli jets.



In March, Syria's military fired rockets at Israeli warplanes after the jets carried out airstrikes in Syria.



In September, Israeli warplanes targeted a military position in the Hama province town of Masyaf.

