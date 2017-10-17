Bassil reiterates comments on Mountain Reconciliation

Free Patriotic Movement chief Gebran Bassil Tuesday doubled down on recent comments he made regarding the 2001 Mountain Reconciliation that drew swift rebuke from Progressive Socialist Party MPs.



In 1983, the PSP and Lebanese Forces militias in the Chouf fought what would later become known as the "Mountain War".



Bassil also commented Tuesday on recent elections for the top position in the United Nations' cultural agency, refuting reports that Lebanon had voted for Qatar instead of Egypt.



PSP MPs Wael Abu Faour and Akram Chehayeb both responded to Bassil's initial comments.



Chehayeb also responded to Bassil, noting that any undermining of the Mountain Reconciliation constitutes a red line for PSP.

...