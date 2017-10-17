AUB ranked top university in Arab world

The American University of Beirut has earned the number one spot in the QS Arab Region University Ranking of 2017/2018, a statement from AUB said Monday.



This is the first time that AUB has held the top position since the QS Arab Region University Ranking was first published, in 2014 .



The QS ranked 100 universities in the Arab Region, including other Lebanese universities such as the Saint Joseph University, the Lebanese American University, the Lebanese University, University of Balamand, Notre Dame University, Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, and the Beirut Arab University.

...