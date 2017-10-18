Aoun receives new ambassadors’ credentials

President Michel Aoun received the credentials of six new ambassadors to Lebanon at the presidential palace Tuesday.



Waltmans joined the foreign service in 1986 . Prior to his appointment to Lebanon, he served as his country's ambassador to Iraq from 2015 to earlier this year.



Bin Mahat has a bachelor's degree in administrative sciences from the University of Michigan and joined the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry in 1999 . Prior to his appointment as ambassador to Lebanon, he was the undersecretary of International Cooperation and Development Division from 2016 .

...