Early morning shooting spree kills three, wounds four

Residents of a small Beirut neighborhood expressed shock and surprise Tuesday after a local teenager went on an early morning rampage with a shotgun leaving three – including his father – dead and four wounded.



Witnesses reported hearing the first shots ring out a little after 6 a.m. from inside the Younes family's house.



According to several eyewitnesses, Ali Younes – born in 2003 – was seen with a pump-action shotgun shortly after killing his father.



Internal Security Forces later identified the boy's father, the first victim of the killing spree, as M.Y., born in 1958 .



Witnesses said the man had tried to prevent the boy from running from the building with the weapon.



The witnesses said the suspect then proceeded up to the third floor and fired across the gap at a building opposite, injuring three brothers from the Chehab family identified as B.Ch. born in 1998, Aa.Ch.



The father of the three wounded brothers told local station MTV that his sons had been badly hurt, but were in stable condition.



The death toll was later revised down to three and Ali identified as the primary suspect.

