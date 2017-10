Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday is set to head a Parliament session to continue discussions on the first state budget in over a decade.



The legislative sessions, to be held morning and evening daily through Thursday, came amid optimism that the state budget would be endorsed by Parliament, a move that would put an end to past years' uncontrolled extra-budgetary spending in the billions of dollars.



Berri adjourned Tuesday's evening session at 9:25 p.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

...