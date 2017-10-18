Rouhani renews Aoun's invitation to Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Wednesday again extended an invitation to President Michel Aoun to visit Tehran, after the Lebanese president was originally invited in August.



Abdulali Ali-Askari, the general director of the Iranian state broadcaster, renewed Iran's invitation during a meeting with Aoun at Baabda Palace.



Wednesday's meeting, which was attended by Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Fathali and members of an Iranian delegation, also saw Aoun call for strengthened bilateral ties.

