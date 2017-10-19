Experts scoff at ISF’s surreal estimate of Dali artwork

A painting recovered by the Internal Security Forces thought to be an original work of Spanish painter Salvador Dali may be less valuable than originally reported. The painting, titled "Portrait of Mrs. James Reeves," was confiscated by the ISF on Oct. 13 following investigations in Beirut's Cola neighborhood and Dohat Aramoun in the Metn.



In 1955, the already-renowned Dali was commissioned to paint a portrait of English actor Olivier for a film promotion. The portrait exhibits Dali's signature surrealist motifs.



Saphire noted that the portrait of Mrs. Reeves which does not exhibit Dali's signature style would not have a similar value.



Separately, Nicolas Descharnes, an internationally recognized Dali expert, corroborated Saphire's view.

...