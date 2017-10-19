Savvy Speaker Nabih Berri marks 25 years

The strategic alliance between the Amal Movement and Hezbollah has helped the two parties capture all 28 Shiite parliamentary seats bar two in every election since 1992 .



A little over a year after Sadr's 1978 disappearance in Libya, Berri took over Amal's top post, succeeding Hussein Husseini who later preceded Berri into the speaker's office.



With the 1975-90 Civil War already yearslong, Berri was also behind the military rise of the Amal Movement.



However, a few years later Berri was criticized by the March 14 coalition of the Future Movement and its Christian allies for refusing to convene Parliament for 18 months between November 2006 and May 2008, and for paralyzing the legislative body and preventing it from electing a new president at the end of Emile Lahoud's term in 2007 .



Berri stayed on his post as Parliament speaker, again unchallenged.

