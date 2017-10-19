Valet parking topic ‘closed,’ tourism minister says

Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian Wednesday refused to comment on reports that he had called for Beirut's valet parking prices to be raised.



Last week, media reports were circulated on plans to raise the valet parking fee in Beirut from LL5,000 to LL10,000 a week after a bill limiting the fee nationally to LL5,000 officially passed into law.



Over the weekend, Guidanian justified the fee hike in an interview with local news channel Al-Jadeed, saying people who came to Beirut expected higher prices due to congestion.



The initial letter Guidanian sent to the Interior Ministry regarding the valet fee increase, which was circulated on Oct. 14, contained a print error: the area in which the higher fees would be allowed was said to include Beirut's southern suburbs.

...