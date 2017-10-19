Slain intelligence chief remembered 5 years after assassination

Summary
Political figures and security officials Thursday paid homage to slain police intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Wissam al-Hasan, five years after his assassination.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri remembered the late head of the Internal Security Forces' Information Branch in a video shared on Twitter, which included scenes of Hasan and former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri together.
Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk also mourned Hasan in a tweet Thursday.
ISF chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman also remembered Hasan.
...