TSC workers protest outside Kuwaiti Embassy

Lebanese union members and employees of the Kuwaiti-based company behind TSC supermarkets Thursday protested in front of the Kuwaiti Embassy, a statement from a national labor union federation said.



At the protest, the president of the National Federation of Worker and Employee Trade Unions in Lebanon, Castro Abdullah, delivered a speech calling on the Kuwaiti government to support workers' rights to have their salaries paid, following the closure of TSC supermarkets across Lebanon.



The reasons behind the closure of TSC supermarkets in Lebanon are not clear, although insiders say that TSC has incurred losses into the hundreds of millions of dollars since it opened in Lebanon almost a decade ago.

