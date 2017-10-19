General Security confirms arrest of Israeli spies

General Security officially confirmed Thursday the recent arrest of three people on suspicion of spying for Israel in a statement provided to The Daily Star.



Details of the arrest were published by Hezbollah run Al-Manar TV network and shared via the party affiliated War Media Center Twitter account Monday.



Kamal A.H. reportedly admitted to having worked for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad since 2011, while the other two detainees initiated their dealings with the agency in 2015 .



The agency did not provide any further details on the men nor did it explicitly confirm or deny any of the details in the Al-Manar reports.

