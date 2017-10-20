Prime minister leads memorial for Hasan assassination

Prime Minister Saad Hariri led political and security officials Thursday in a memorial service for assassinated police intelligence head Maj.



Hariri visited Hasan's grave in the Beirut Central District Thursday afternoon, accompanied by MPs Oqab Saqr and Ammar Houri as well as Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi.



Earlier in the day, Hariri remembered the late head of the Internal Security Forces' Information Branch in a video shared on Twitter that included scenes of Hasan and Rafik Hariri together.



Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk also mourned Hasan in a tweet Thursday.



Othman also pledged to Hasan that the agency would continue following in his footsteps and would work to protect Lebanon.



Later in the day, Machnouk and Othman also visited Hasan's grave.

