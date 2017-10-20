Child labor on the rise due to economic situation

Despite a number of international treaties forbidding child labor, more kids were entering workplaces across Lebanon due to the economic situation of many Lebanese and Syrian families, head of south Lebanon's chamber of commerce said Thursday. The comments from Mohammad Saleh came during a workshop on combatting child labor in agriculture organized by the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Sidon and the South.



The workshop was held in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization and the Education and Extension Service of the Agriculture Ministry.



Saleh said that FAO's workshop on combatting child labor in agriculture and its risks was an initiative to raise awareness about the seriousness of this phenomenon.

...