Lebanon’s UNESCO candidate in eye of storm

When Lebanese diplomat Vera El Khoury Lacoeuilhe launched her campaign to be the next director-general of the U.N.'s cultural agency, she ran on a platform of returning "credibility" and "neutrality" to the intensely politicized agency. Instead, the Lebanese candidate for UNESCO's top job found herself caught up in regional crises and political disputes, in one of the most heated elections in the agency's history.



UNESCO has never been led by an individual from the Middle East, and this year there was an expectation the position would go to a candidate from the region. Four of the nine names in the running hailed from Arab nations – with Lebanon, Egypt, Qatar and Iraq each fielding a candidate.



Tensions flared early in the election process after France entered a candidate, Audrey Azoulay, despite the country having previously hosted the agency and held the top position for a period of 12 years.



After five rounds of intense campaigning last week, as well as an additional eliminating ballot between the Egyptian and French candidate that followed a draw in the fourth round, the 58-member executive board voted for the final time on Oct. 13 .

...