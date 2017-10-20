Whisky Live returns to Lebanon – bigger and better



Whisky drinkers rejoice – for the next two days some of the big brands in the business are on our doorstep, taking over the Yacht Club at Zaitunay bay for the second edition of Whisky Live in Lebanon. With more than 40 specialist whisky producers, distributors and suppliers, the event is the only one of its kind in the Arab world, catering to a growing market of whisky drinkers.



This growing appreciation for the full spectrum of what different whiskies have to offer is what brings Whisky Live to Lebanon, adding it to a list of 16 other countries to host the tasting show.



Accompanying the parade of spirits was piles of creamy Snowdonia cheese from Wales, prosciutto ham sliced on the spot, cigars from Fidel – Aroma de Cuba, artisanal chocolate infused with whisky or rum by ND Douceurs Artisanales and fresh Prunelle loaves.



Allanson, and Jean-Marc Bellier -- Whisky specialist and Director of La Maison du Whisky in Anjou, Paris -- will be two of the special experts hosting some of the 25 masterclasses with others delivered by brand ambassadors and 14 other experts.

