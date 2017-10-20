Learning about the environment as easy as ABC

The book, titled Nature's ABCs, is intended to increase environmental awareness among children and their parents.



Talhouk is a faculty member in the department of plant sciences at the American University of Beirut (AUB), where she specializes in nature conservation. She also undertakes outreach activity on behalf of the AUB nature conservation center.



A salesman for Arab Scientific Publishers, Inc. told The Daily Star it is an "interesting book about the benefits of the environment," adding that "it teaches Arabic in a time when Arabic is a dying language".



He said that the book has been out for two months, and will be distributed in libraries and book fairs.

