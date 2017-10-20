Khatib calls on Israel to pay for oil spill

Environment Minister Tarek Khatib Thursday called on Israel to compensate Lebanon for a catastrophic 2006 oil spill caused by Israel's bombing of Lebanese Oil tanks.



Khatib said that the spill had leaked between 12,000 to 15,000 tons of oil into the Mediterranean Sea, coating everything from resorts, ports, archeological sites and fishing grounds.



He added that the United Nations General Assembly had condemned Israel over this issue via 11 successive resolutions.



At the height of the devastating 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Israeli war planes on July 13 and 15 bombed two oil tanks next to the Jiyyeh power station, about 23 km south of the Beirut airport.

...