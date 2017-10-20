Hezbollah undermines the state: Geagea

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea Friday blasted Hezbollah's armed presence in Lebanon, implying that the party functioned as a state within a state.



Geagea also condemned what he said were periodic attacks by Hezbollah on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.



Lebanon lives a "national tragedy," he said, as evidenced by the lack of a strong Lebanese state some twelve years after the Syrian Army was expelled from the country.



Geagea opined that Hezbollah's influence could most effectively be countered via the upcoming parliamentary elections.



Difficult times await Lebanon and the region, he said, adding that Lebanon could limit the impact by not being "party to the conflict in the region".

...