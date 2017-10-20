US committee discusses fate of Zakka

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee has discussed the latest developments in the detention in Iran of Lebanese citizen and U.S. permanent resident Nizar Zakka, a statement from Zakka's lawyer said Friday.



The discussion took place during a committee meeting on Lebanon, according to the statement from lawyer Antoine Abou Dib, at which committee members asked for information on Zakka – who has been detained in Iran since 2015 .



Ros-Lehtinen and the unidentified U.S. State Department senior official asked for updates concerning Zakka's situation, and the steps taken by the U.S. and Lebanon to secure his immediate release.



At the time of his arrest, he was the secretary-general of IJMA3, the Arab Information, and Communications Technology Organization.



His family has called on President Michel Aoun to contact the Iranian authorities and demand Zakka's immediate release.

