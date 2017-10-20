Aoun praises efforts to get youth moving

President Aoun and Spanish Ambassador Jose Maria Ferre de la Pena meet at the Presidential Palace on Oct. 20 2017. The Daily Star/NNA HO
Aoun calls on diaspora to contribute to Lebanon, return often
Aoun: Nothing will prevent elections set for spring
Aoun back in Lebanon, offers condolences to Mexican president
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Aoun calls on diaspora to contribute to Lebanon, return often
Aoun: Nothing will prevent elections set for spring
Aoun back in Lebanon, offers condolences to Mexican president
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE