MP Geagea's comments irk Marada Movement

Tensions escalated Friday between the Lebanese Forces and the Marada Movement after LF MP Strida Geagea was accused of insulting residents of the Marada stronghold of Zgharta.



Geagea appeared in a video talking about her late father and how she met her husband and current LF leader Samir Geagea.



Geagea responded to the video's circulation and apologized for her misinterpreted comments.



Samir Geagea was accused of killing Marada MP Sleiman Frangieh's father Tony Frangieh in the Ehden massacre, June 13, 1978 .

